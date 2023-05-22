Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $80,138.89 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

