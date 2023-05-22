Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 185,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.56.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

