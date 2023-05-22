Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GT. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 676,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 701.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 437,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,879,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,988,000 after acquiring an additional 773,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,052,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 260,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

