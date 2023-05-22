GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GPRO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,286. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $34,129.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 180,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GoPro by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 79,358 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of GoPro by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

