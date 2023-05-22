Granby Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

F traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.60. 36,057,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,433,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

