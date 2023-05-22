Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.5% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,094. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.