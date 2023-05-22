Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 147,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,408,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,948,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,052 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 661,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 179,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

