Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. Greif has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tina R. Schoner acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Greif by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.