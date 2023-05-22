Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,902.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,723,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

