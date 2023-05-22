Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

