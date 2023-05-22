Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hanmi Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director Harry Chung bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 748.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

