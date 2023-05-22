HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Argus boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.63. The company had a trading volume of 720,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

