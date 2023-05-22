H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,019,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 110.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HEES. B. Riley dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

