H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 9th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.