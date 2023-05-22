Head to Head Contrast: Sphere Entertainment (SPHR) and The Competition

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sphere Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -5.92 Sphere Entertainment Competitors $1.51 billion -$4.14 million 2.27

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Sphere Entertainment Competitors -1,580.85% -100.98% -261.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sphere Entertainment Competitors 15 176 392 4 2.66

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.89%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment competitors beat Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

