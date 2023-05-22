Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 93,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

