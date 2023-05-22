HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -183.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after buying an additional 148,339 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

