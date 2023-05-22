HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.91.
HealthEquity Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -183.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after buying an additional 148,339 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
