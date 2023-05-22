Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

