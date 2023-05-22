Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE HLX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 281,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

