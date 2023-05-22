Heritage Trust Co Acquires 12,327 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.18. 1,165,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,781. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

