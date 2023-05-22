Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after buying an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

