Heritage Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.21. 2,571,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.