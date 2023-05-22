Heritage Trust Co Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. 602,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.