Heritage Trust Co Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.3 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.42 on Monday, hitting $187.42. 2,323,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,050. The stock has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

