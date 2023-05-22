Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,712 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 994,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,546. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

