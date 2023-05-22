Heritage Trust Co Purchases 533 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after buying an additional 686,191 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock worth $24,211,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

