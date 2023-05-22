Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 13,255 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.36. 17,683,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,883,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.