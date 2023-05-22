Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

