Heritage Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 138,386 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.91.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DE traded down $5.52 on Monday, reaching $358.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.23 and its 200 day moving average is $409.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

