Heritage Trust Co Sells 4,578 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Revvity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,117. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Revvity (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $249,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. It focuses on translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics.? The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W.

See Also

