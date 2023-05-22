Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HSY traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $261.97. The company had a trading volume of 672,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.56. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.