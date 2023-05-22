Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.06.
Hershey Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE HSY traded down $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $261.97. The company had a trading volume of 672,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.07 and its 200 day moving average is $241.56. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.
Insider Transactions at Hershey
In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
