Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Central Securities Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Central Securities Corp trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hess accounts for about 8.2% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Central Securities Corp owned about 0.15% of Hess worth $63,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.67. 469,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,676. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

