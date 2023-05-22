Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Lessened by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

