Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $166,710,900.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hess Midstream Price Performance
HESM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,335. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.