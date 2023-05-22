Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $166,710,900.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,335. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5851 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 233.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 170.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

