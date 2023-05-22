Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.5 %

HXL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 219,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Recommended Stories

