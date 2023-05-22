HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in HEXO by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 369,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Price Performance

About HEXO

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Featured Stories

