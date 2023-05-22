HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Holdings Reduced by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 191,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NYSE DINO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 695,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.