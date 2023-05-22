HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.33.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.