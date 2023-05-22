HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.47 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. HI has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $325,218.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018327 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.22 or 1.00022756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00449273 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $240,052.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

