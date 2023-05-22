Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,415 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises about 2.5% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE HTH traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 63,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,501 shares of company stock worth $1,671,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

