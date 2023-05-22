Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Buys $99,892.35 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.55. 1,728,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

