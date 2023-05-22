HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $895.59 Million

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. HKD.com DAO has a total market cap of $895.59 million and $372,441.10 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About HKD.com DAO
HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.
HKD.com DAO Token Trading
