Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.27 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00005419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.80 million and $11.27 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.42238586 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $10,776,245.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

