H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of H&R Block worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

