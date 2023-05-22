HRT Financial LP Buys 58,811 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 157.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Up 0.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.29. 759,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.