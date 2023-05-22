HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 283.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.67. 426,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

