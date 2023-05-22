HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

