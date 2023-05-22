HRT Financial LP Purchases 127,114 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,114 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. 220,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,817. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

