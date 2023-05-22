HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 597,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 329,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 69,005 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $38.76. 1,432,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,850. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.