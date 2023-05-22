HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 1,160,586 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,160,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,180,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of HRT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.62. 5,021,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,657,824. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

